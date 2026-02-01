DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / High Court revives contempt petition

High Court revives contempt petition

Sukhna catchment demolitions

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:35 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhna Lake catchment area. File photo
Advertisement

Just over five years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered keeping in abeyance a slew of orders, including the demolition of constructions in the Sukhna Lake’s catchment area, a Division Bench today virtually revived the matter.

Advertisement

The Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry made it clear that it would be appropriate to expedite the hearing of a contempt petition filed in the matter last year and also the review petition.

Advertisement

The directions to keep the demolition order in abeyance was passed way back in 2020 by a Division Bench, while taking up the review petition. The Bench has already ordered a panel of technical experts to initially determine whether the High Court campus overlapped the Sukhna catchment area.

Advertisement

The development is significant as the HC order on demolishing the construction in the area could potentially affect the court’s own premises and its expansion plans. Ever since the passing of the order in March 2020, concerns were raised that its new wing might be a part of the catchment. The issue was brought to the court’s notice this morning as well.

The “original” High Court building was set up in 1954-55, before the man-made lake came into being. Since the lake was not in existence at the time of the High Court’s construction, there was neither catchment area, nor any possible violations of rules. But the new wing, comprising an auditorium and other structures, came into existence much later, definitely much after the construction of the lake.

Advertisement

“As to whether the High Court campus lies within the catchment area as per the Survey of India Map dated September 21, 2004, becomes relevant to the issue involved and, therefore, physical demarcation of the said catchment area of Sukhna Lake is required to be completed at the earliest,” the Bench had asserted.

Earlier, the Bench had observed a relevant aspect in the present case was whether the HC campus came within the catchment area.

The contempt petition was, meanwhile, filed by Kansal Enclave Residence Welfare Association. It was alleged that in terms of order dated December 18, 2020, passed in the review plea, “no housing colonies or building activities of any kind could take place in the ‘catchment area’ (either within the forest area or the agricultural area) falling within the jurisdiction of the two States of Punjab and Haryana in terms of the map prepared by the Survey of India”.

It was alleged that construction activities were, however, “rampantly going on in the ‘catchment area’ and no action is being taken by the respondents despite the e-mails and representations sent to them in this regard”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts