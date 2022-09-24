High Court seeks explanation from Judicial Magistrate

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 23

A Judicial Magistrate’s functioning has come under the judicial scanner with the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking explanation from him after he declared an accused a proclaimed offender before the date fixed for the purpose.

“Let the explanation of the Judicial Magistrate concerned be called through the District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, within 15 days from today as to how he has declared the accused/petitioner a proclaimed offender on May 16, when the case was fixed for May 31,” Justice Ashok Kumar Verma of the High Court asserted.

The matter was brought to the notice of Justice Verma after a petition was filed against Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd by the accused through counsel Sourabh Goel. Among other things, the petitioner was seeking directions from the High Court for quashing impugned order dated May 16 passed by the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, in a criminal complaint whereby he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Appearing before Justice Verma’s Bench, counsel Goel submitted that the trial court vide order dated March 7 issued proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC against the petitioner for May 31. But, the case was not taken on the date already fixed.

The counsel added the case was rather all of a sudden taken up on May 16 and the petitioner was declared a proclaimed offender. The action, the counsel added, clearly showed the non-application of mind on part of the Judicial Magistrate, First Class.

Justice Verma’s Bench was also told that the petitioner applied for the certified copy of the order dated May 31. But the “copy branch” returned the application with remarks: “The said file has been not consigned to the record room. Please share correct particulars as the said file had been decided by the Court of Tarun Kumar, JMIC, Chandigarh”.

Before parting with the case, Justice Verma also directed the High Court Registry to send the order’s copy to the UT District and Sessions Judge for necessary compliance of the orders. Justice Verma also issued a notice of motion and a notice regarding stay on the petition before fixing the case for further hearing on November 14.