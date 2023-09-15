High Court seeks Punjab Govt reply, next hearing on Nov 24

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, to file a reply in the case regarding the transfer of dispensary from the Phase 3B1 Government Hospital to Santemajra.

The case was filed by Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 24.

Bedi filed the case through his lawyer Ranjivan Singh and stated that the Phase 3B1 hospital had been converted into a liver and biliary institute by the Punjab Government and the dispensary running from the hospital for the past 40 years had been shifted to Santemajra.

Due to this, residents, especially senior citizens, of Phases 3B1, 3B2, 7 and other nearby areas were facing problems in getting health care.

“During the previous Congress government, the dispensary was upgraded to a hospital and operation theatres and other wards were built apart from private rooms. X-ray and other testing labs were also set up there,” he said, adding that due to the shifting of the dispensary, people now either had to go to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 or get treatment from private hospitals, which was very expensive.

