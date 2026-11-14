High Court seeks Punjab Govt’s reply on non-operational Samgauli plant

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Mohali Deputy Commissioner, and others for December 3 in a PIL seeking to make Samgauli Waste Management Project spread over an area of 50 acres in Mohali district operational.

The bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Sunish Bindlish has also directed the state of Punjab to file a status report before the next date of hearing.

Kuljit Singh Bedi, former Deputy Mayor, Mohali, in a PIL filed through advocates Ranjivan Singh and Risham Raag Singh, said that the project, conceived in 2012, was envisaged to address the garbage and solid waste management requirements of Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The petitioner said the project was conceived as a regional integrated facility for the Greater Mohali area and about 50 acres of land was identified and allotted for it but it has not been made operational to date.

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The issue has a long judicial history. In the judgment dated January 13, 2015, the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, recorded the hazards arising from unscientific dumping of waste in Mohali. It directed that the acquisition of the Samgauli land be completed within one year and that the MSW Plant be made operational not later than January 2017, along with door-to-door collection, segregation, scientific disposal and periodic compliance reports. Despite these directions, the facility has not been made operational even after the lapse of almost ten years from the deadline. Tenders were cancelled, the NTPC partnership (brought in around 2021) was withdrawn in 2023, and parts of the land became entangled in litigation. In the meantime, Mohali has expanded enormously and generates approximately 100-150 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste per day. Earlier, the dumping sites, particularly at Phase 8-B, were challenged by residents before this Court, and the Phase 8-B site was closed in June, 2024.

Instead of utilising the Samgauli site, the Municipal Corporation has, through letters repeatedly asked the GMADA for an alternative site on the plea of transportation cost and distance. These requests have gone unanswered. The petitioner’s own representation made as Deputy Mayor, also drew no response. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has reported non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and environmental compensation of approximately Rs 29 lakh was imposed on the Municipal Corporation for the period of July, 2020 to February, 2022.

The petitioner therefore prays for a time-bound, coordinated direction to the respondents to operationalise the Samgauli project, for scientifically compliant interim arrangements for collection, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of waste in the meantime, and for consequential reliefs.