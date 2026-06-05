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Home / Chandigarh / High Court seeks school-wise details on compliance with RTE norms in Chandigarh

High Court seeks school-wise details on compliance with RTE norms in Chandigarh

The direction came during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Gurbir Singh Sekhon and other petitioners against the Central Board of Secondary Education and other respondents

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:13 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to file a school-wise affidavit disclosing whether the norms and standards prescribed in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, have been met and, if not, the reasons for non-compliance.

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The direction came during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Gurbir Singh Sekhon and other petitioners against the Central Board of Secondary Education and other respondents.

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The Division Bench of Chief Jusice and Justice Sanjiv Berry also asked the UT Administration to furnish details regarding the constitution and functioning of the State Advisory Council. The court directed that the affidavit should specify when the Council was constituted, how frequently it had met and the dates of such meetings. The Bench further sought information on whether the Council had met as frequently as directed by the High Court in its January 13, 2014, order and, if not, the reasons for the same.

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Recording that an affidavit dated May 25 had already been filed by the UT Administration in compliance with an earlier order dated May 18 and taking it on record, the Bench observed: “We have heard the counsel for the rival parties and we feel that it would be appropriate and in the interest of justice for the UT Administration to file an affidavit disclosing school-wise that the norms and standards prescribed in the Schedule to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, have been met or not? If not then why.”

The Bench added that a chart containing the required particulars should be filed along with an affidavit of the Secretary, Department of School Education, UT Administration.

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The case has been adjourned to July 29.

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