High Court staff protest locking of parking

Chandigarh, March 4
Punjab and Haryana High Court employees lodged a protest against the locking of the multi-level parking on the HC premises today.
As per information, the parking is locked by the Bar Association in the evening and opened the next morning. But the routine was not followed today and the parking remained locked as the HC was functional only for the staff, being first Saturday.
