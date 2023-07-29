High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

A day before a drive was to be carried out for removing encroachments/dhabas from government land in front of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a Division Bench today directed that the demolition order passed by the District Magistrate be kept in abeyance. The order will remain in force at least till August 29, when the matter will come up for resumed hearing. “Without making any alternative arrangements for the persons coming to this court and without framing any guidelines, it could not be appropriate at this stage to disrupt the present arrangement,” the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted.

The Bench observed the applicant’s grouse was that the Administration had on February 27 ordered demolition for removing encroachments/dhabas in front of the court. The drive was planned for July 29 and 30. “Keeping in view the tenor of the order, the Administration apparently seems to be going ahead for compliance of the order without bringing the factual matrix before this court. Thus, we are of the considered opinion that firstly pleadings should be completed before any such action is taken,” the Bench observed.

Pleading includes claims and counterclaims, and are statements in writing drawn up and filed by each party to the litigation. The Bench said it was not disputed that high court premises received a large number of people, including staff/employees, advocates, litigants and officials, attending court proceedings.

The Bench added it was of the considered opinion that the order dated February 27 did not intent the removal of vendors sitting around the high court before the factual matrix was brought before it. The exercise was required to be completed only after the conclusion of the pleadings.

“The Administration is also required to look at what facilities it should provide to the large number of people who are stated to be around 30,000 who visit the premises on a working day and what amenities are to be provided, in case of such footfall. Accordingly, let a footfall suggestion come from all parties as how can the system be streamlined on all fronts, including the problem of parking which plagues the area,” the Bench added.