High Court stays order for further investigation in 2008 FIR against Chandigarh DSP Ram Gopal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a Chandigarh court order directing further investigation in a 2008 FIR against DSP Ram Gopal.

Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri passed the order on a petition filed by Ram Gopal, challenging the March 26 order passed by the UT Chief Judicial Magistrate. Taking up the matter, the court issued notice of motion to the UT and other respondents and stayed the operation of the impugned order. The directions will remain in force at least till December 1 – the next date of hearing in the case.

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Accepting the notice on UT’s behalf, an advocate prays for time to file response/status report. Accepting the request, the Bench adjourned the hearing before asserting: “Without commenting upon merits of the petition in question, it is ordered that till the next date of hearing, operation of the order shall remain stayed”.

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Appearing before the Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, advocate Vishal Garg Narwana — among other things — contended that the impugned order was contrary to law “inasmuch as, the order dated February 25, 2010, closed the matter in question for all times to come”.

Going into the background of the matter, Narwana told the Bench that an FIR was registered in April 2008 at Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh, for cheating and other offences under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

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Narwana contended that the case had already been investigated by an IPS officer and a cancellation report had been filed. “The FIR was thoroughly investigated by an IPS officer regarding the petitioner’s yoga certificate and participation in an international yoga event, diplomatic verification of the event held in Italy, the certificate and the medal. Upon completion of the investigation, a detailed cancellation report dated September 4, 2008, after the SSP’s approval, was submitted before the magistrate,” it was added.

The cancellation report was eventually accepted by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, on February 25, 2010, and a criminal revision petition against the order was dismissed by the High Court on September 4, 2017. “The said order attained finality as was never challenged before the Apex Court,” it was added.

The petitioner further submitted that “the UT chief judicial magistrate vide the impugned order – in a wrong illegal and perverse manner – relying upon an unauthorised administrative orders/noting, without even issuing notice or granting opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, directed further investigation.”