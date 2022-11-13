High Court stays strike, mass leave notices on PGI's plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of notice dated October 14 issued by the PGI Medical Technologists’ Union for observing a one-day mass casual leave on November 14.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Vikas Bahl has also stayed the operation of notice dated November 4 issued by the PGI Contract Workers’ Union to hold a protest rally and also threatening to go on strike in case their demands were not fulfilled.

Another notice dated November 7 by the PGI Employees’ Union (Non-Faculty) to go on an indefinite hunger strike from November 14, too, has been stayed. The directions came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research through senior counsel Amit Jhanji with advocate Abhishek Kumar Premi.

Taking up the matter, the Bench asserted it was evident that the High Court had been repeatedly passing orders, which were already in force. However, every time a union was elected, same demands and call for strikes were made, pursuant to which fresh writ petitions were required to be filed.

“In view of the fact that this Court has already passed orders in as much as three writ petitions staying the strike notices, keeping the concept of parity in mind and with a view to upholding the majesty of this Court and the sanctity of the orders passed by it in similar and identical writ petitions between the same parties, it is ordered that operation of the impugned notices shall remain stayed,” said the court.

