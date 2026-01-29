DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / High Court warns of heavy costs, calls plea ‘totally frivolous’; petition withdrawn mid-hearing

High Court warns of heavy costs, calls plea ‘totally frivolous’; petition withdrawn mid-hearing

Bench makes it clear that sympathy could not sanitise illegality

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:49 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday refused to disengage brake on a plying of modified vehicles, while warning the petitioner of “heavy costs”. The Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu also described the matter as “a totally frivolous case”, prompting an abrupt withdrawal mid-arguments.

Advertisement

As the matter was taken up in the court, counsel sought to justify the challenge by invoking livelihood concerns, repeatedly submitting that nearly “two lakh people” were dependent on such vehicles for survival. “They are earning their livelihoods.… overnight, it is very difficult for them, as they are very poor people,” the counsel argued, even suggesting that time or compensation should be considered despite conceding illegality. “That is maybe illegal, but my number of decades, they are doing… now, overnight, they are saying it is banned,” he pleaded.

Advertisement

The Bench, however, remained unimpressed and issued a sharp caution, making it clear that sympathy could not sanitise illegality. Cutting short the line of argument, the court observed: “The longer you argue this matter, which is a totally frivolous case, the larger you risk imposition of cost, heavy cost.”

Advertisement

Faced with the prospect of exemplary costs, counsel backtracked, bringing the hearing to an abrupt end.

Recording the development, the court observed that the counsel, after arguing for some time, pressed for withdrawal. The petition was accordingly “dismissed as withdrawn.”

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts