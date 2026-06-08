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Home / Chandigarh / High drama as man climbs mobile tower along with 4-year-old daughter in Khamano

High drama as man climbs mobile tower along with 4-year-old daughter in Khamano

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A man atop a mobile tower along with her daughter in Khamano.
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High drama prevailed in Ward No. 12 of Khamano on Sunday morning when a man climbed a mobile tower, along with his four-year-old daughter, alleging police inaction in a family dispute.

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A large crowd gathered near the mobile tower after Amarpal Singh, a resident of Nanowal Khurd village, scaled the tower at around 5.30 am, along with his daughter Namrit Kaur.

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Speaking from the tower, Amarpal Singh claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with Anmolpreet Kaur since 2019 and the child was born from their relationship. He alleged that Anmolpreet, who worked at a de-addiction centre in Khamano, had developed illicit relationship with the centre manager and had eloped with him.

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He further alleged that despite approaching the local police for seeking their help in tracing the woman, no effective action had been taken.

As temperature soared, the child's condition reportedly began to deteriorate due to the intense heat and lack of food and water. Locals managed to send food and water to the father-daughter duo.

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On receiving information about the incident, the police and civil administration officials rushed the spot. After nearly four hours of negotiations, the officials assured Amarpal Singh of taking appropriate action on his complaint. Following the assurance, Amarpal Singh and his daughter safely descended from the tower.

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