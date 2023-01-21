High drama at Kharar MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 20

High drama was witnessed at the Kharar Municipal Council office today before the no-confidence motion against MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia. A mild scuffle occurred between the two groups.

One of the SAD councillors alleged manhandling by the police, while the latter said a few individuals tried to disrupt the law and order situation.

Only two councillors, Longia and Maan Singh of the SAD marked their attendance for the meeting.

Longia later addressed the media. She claimed no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition AAP had failed as none of them turned up for the House meeting.

Eighteen members were required to vote in favour in the 27-member House. One councillor has died and the MLA can also cast vote.

An AAP councillor, who did not attend the meeting, said the meeting was cancelled as councillors from both sides did not turn up and the quorum could not be completed.

Longia alleged that unknown persons entered the MC building and tampered with the CCTV set-up twice and removed the fuse illegally. Longia also alleged that the administration and the police did nothing to stop these illegal activities and manhandled SAD councillor Maan Singh of Ward No. 20.

“The Kharar City SHO manhandled and slapped me,” alleged Maan Singh.

