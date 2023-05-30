High drama in Zirakpur area

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 29

A group of youngsters, including a girl, dragged a bike-borne youth into a car and sped away near Sigma City, Lohgarh, here last night. Sources said the group first cornered the youth and then forcibly put him into the car. They also took away his bike.

After the incident, blood stains and a countrymade pistol were found at the spot.

Local residents reportedly informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and took the pistol in their possession.

The police said they had started investigation into the matter. They were scanning the footage of all CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police also claimed that the pistol appeared to be a fake and it might have fallen during a scuffle between the youths.