High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Chandigarh, January 5
High drama was witnessed when a special team of the Estate Office reached chemist shop No. 6 at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, today to get the public passage vacated and the load-bearing wall restored. The team waited for a few hours before taking over the possession of the alleged encroached area in the presence of police force.
On Wednesday, the Director Health Services (DHS) had served a notice on the chemist, after a local court dismissed an application of Sunil Kumar, the allottee, challenging the order of the DHS issued on December 22. The DHS had directed the chemist to vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing wall by December 25.
The operation of the notice was earlier stayed by the Additional Civil Judge till January 2.
Sources claimed the team reached the chemist at 8 am and reportedly broke one of the locks at 2 pm. They returned after the court ordered the status quo on the matter.
