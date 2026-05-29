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Home / Chandigarh / High-level probe sought into Aryika Mataji accident case

High-level probe sought into Aryika Mataji accident case

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria writes to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging a fair and high-level investigation into the death of revered Aryika Mataji in an accident in Rewa.

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Kataria received a representation from Dharam Bahadur Jain, President of Shri Digambar Jain Society, Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, seeking a transparent investigation into the Rewa accident case. The representation also demanded special security arrangements for Jain monks and saints during their religious journeys and the formulation of a National Saint Security Policy.

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In his letter, Governor Kataria stated that based on the available facts, video clips, and surrounding circumstances, there is deep concern and apprehension within society regarding the incident. He emphasized that a fair, transparent, and high-level inquiry into the entire matter is necessary so that the truth can emerge and public confidence can be maintained.

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He urged the Madhya Pradesh Government to take appropriate and sensitive action in the matter and also stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of Jain saints and monks during their travels.

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