High prices, leasehold terms deter buyers at CHB auction

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has once again failed to find buyers for its leasehold commercial properties, with none of the 79 units put up for auction attracting a bid. Experts have blamed high reserve prices and stiff terms for a poor response to the auction.

The board had invited e-bids for 79 commercial properties on a leasehold basis and 12 residential properties on a freehold basis. The bids were opened today, but only two residential units could be sold. The CHB had also failed to attract buyers for its commercial properties in an auction held in August.

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The 79 commercial properties comprised 57 booths in Manimajra, five service booths in Sector 40-A, 16 bay shops in Kajheri, Sector 61, and a site designated for a restaurant in Manimajra.

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A senior CHB official said the board would examine the reasons for the lack of response to its leasehold commercial properties.

Kamal Gupta, chief patron of the Property Consultants Association, Chandigarh, said the auction was unlikely to attract buyers as people were aware of the implications of purchasing leasehold properties.

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“Besides ground rent, buyers have to pay GST at 18 per cent every year. GST is also payable on the auction price of the property. Moreover, buyers cannot avail themselves of loans to purchase leasehold properties as the authorities do not permit them to mortgage such properties,” he said.

The residential auction also received a lukewarm response. The 12 freehold properties included units in Indira Colony, Manimajra; Category I and IV properties in Manimajra, and an HIG property in Sector 46.

Only two properties were sold, fetching Rs 1.82 crore and Rs 1.92 crore, respectively. The remaining 10 failed to attract buyers.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of the Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, attributed the poor response to the high reserve prices. He said the lack of interest in the freehold properties also highlighted the need to reassess the board’s pricing policy.

He urged the CHB to reduce property prices to make them more affordable and attractive to prospective buyers. He also called for the conversion of all leasehold properties into freehold to provide greater ownership security, encourage property transactions and revive demand in the real estate market.