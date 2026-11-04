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Home / Chandigarh / Highland Group hosts Diwali celebration, channel partners’ meet in Chandigarh

Highland Group hosts Diwali celebration, channel partners’ meet in Chandigarh

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:19 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Highland Group hosted a Diwali celebration and channel partners’ meet at JW Marriott, Chandigarh, on October 31, bringing together business associates to discuss the group’s ongoing developments.

The gathering highlighted the progress of Highland Mayfields, the group’s premium high-rise residential project on Airport Road in Sector 118, Mohali. With construction progressing, the project is on track for its committed delivery timeline of 2027, the group said.

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Vishal Goyal, Director, Highland Group, said the company remained focused on construction and timely execution, adding that visible progress on the ground was key to building homebuyers’ confidence.

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The event also provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with channel partners and discuss the group’s future plans. The evening concluded with festive celebrations, cocktails and dinner.

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