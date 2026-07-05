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Home / Chandigarh / Landslide disrupts rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla route; 3 buses arranged to transport 107 passengers from Kathlighat

Landslide disrupts rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla route; 3 buses arranged to transport 107 passengers from Kathlighat

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:58 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Rail traffic on the UNESCO-listed Kalka-Shimla railway line was temporarily disrupted after a landslide occurred in the Kathlighat-Kano section on Friday afternoon.

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The Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe Express (Train No. 52452), carrying 107 passengers, was stopped in the affected section and brought back to Kathlighat station as a precaution.

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The Northern Railway arranged three buses to transport stranded passengers from Kathlighat to Kalka. The buses departed at 10:24 pm, carrying 97 passengers to Kalka for their onward journey.

To facilitate the stranded passengers' travel, the Kalka-Howrah Mail (Train No. 13052) was delayed by an hour.

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Yashanjeet Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Ambala Division, said, "The departure of Kalka-Howrah Mail (Train No. 13052) had to be delayed by one hour to accommodate stranded passengers. The train departed at around 12:30 am on July 5."

Railway officials are monitoring the affected section, and normal train operations are expected to resume after restoration work is completed.

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