DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal ASI’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur society

Himachal ASI’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur society

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A bike-borne youth snatched the gold chain of an ASI of the Himachal Pradesh Police while she was out for a walk in the Penta Homes housing society here on Friday.

The victim, Kaushalya Devi, who is posted in the office of the Superintendent of Police, Nahan, said she had come to visit a relative on October 6. On Friday, she was taking a walk in the society while talking on her phone. A youth riding a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her gold chain and fled the spot.

Advertisement

Taken by surprise, she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number. On the basis of her complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case on October 24. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Advertisement

Zirakpur has been witnessing a spate of snatching incidents, with women and elderly residents repeatedly being targeted.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts