Himachal ASI’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur society

A bike-borne youth snatched the gold chain of an ASI of the Himachal Pradesh Police while she was out for a walk in the Penta Homes housing society here on Friday.

The victim, Kaushalya Devi, who is posted in the office of the Superintendent of Police, Nahan, said she had come to visit a relative on October 6. On Friday, she was taking a walk in the society while talking on her phone. A youth riding a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her gold chain and fled the spot.

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Taken by surprise, she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number. On the basis of her complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case on October 24. The accused is yet to be arrested.

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Zirakpur has been witnessing a spate of snatching incidents, with women and elderly residents repeatedly being targeted.