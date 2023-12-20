Himachal lads beat Chandigarh in roller hockey, set title clash with UP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Himachal Pradesh edged out defending champions Chandigarh in a thrilling semifinal encounter of the men’s roller hockey event during the 61st National Skating Championship at the Sector 10 skating rink. Himachal Pradesh will now face last year’s runners-up Uttar Pradesh in the final. Both semifinals in the men’s category were intense, with both matches going into penalty strokes to determine the winners.

Girls’ team win gold The senior girls’ team of hosts Chandigarh won gold in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship. They defeated Haryana 2-0. Earlier, the side defeated Punjab 3-0 and Karnataka 13-0.

In the first semi, Himachal Pradesh overpowered Chandigarh in the sudden death. After both sides were tied at 1-1 in the stipulated time, the match proceeded to penalty strokes. In the shootout, both teams managed to convert two chances, leveling the score at 2-2 (3-3). In sudden death, Chandigarh missed an opportunity, while Himachal Pradesh sealed the match 4-3.

The second semi between Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir was equally competitive, also entering penalty strokes and eventually sudden death to decide the winners.

Both sides were deadlocked at 1-1. Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir converted two chances each, leading to sudden death. Uttar Pradesh scored a goal in sudden death, while Jammu & Kashmir missed their chance, resulting in a 4-3 victory for Uttar Pradesh.

In senior men’s inline hockey, Haryana topped their group, winning all four matches in the league stage, while Chandigarh finished second with three wins in four matches.

Punjab finished atop their group with victories in three matches. Rajasthan secured the second position with three wins in four league matches. As Punjab defeated Rajasthan in the league stage, so Punjab were placed ahead of Rajasthan.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Hockey #Uttar Pradesh