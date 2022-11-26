Zirakpur: Himachal Pardesh man found dead on stairs of rented house on Patiala road

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 25

A 33-year-old man was found dead on the stairs of his rented accommodation above an electrician’s shop on the Patiala road here on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Sisodia, a resident of Ner Chowk, Mandi. He is survived by his wife and a year-old child.

He was living alone at the rented accommodation.

The Zirakpur police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and handed over the body to the victim’s kin.

Neighbours said the deceased was jobless for some time.

#Zirakpur