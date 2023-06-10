Himachal Pradesh youth dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 9

A 25-year-old Chamba youth died after his bike was hit by a truck at the Barwala turn on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway here today.

The deceased, Varinder Singh, was a resident of Mughla village near Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and employed as a security guard in a private company.

After the accident, the body kept lying on the road, leading to a traffic jam. The driver of the unidentified vehicle escaped from the spot. The police arrived at the spot and took possession of the body, which has been shifted to mortuary at a hospital.

The police said the victim and a pillion rider were going to Barwala from Dera Bassi on a motorcycle around 8 am. At the Barwala turn, their motorcycle was hit by a truck. Varinder, who was driving the motorcycle, died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the accused vehicle driver and started a search for him.