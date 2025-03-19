Himachal roadways bus vandalised by ‘radicals’

Two masked car-borne persons vandalised a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar here this evening, leaving the passengers in a state of shock.

The incident is being seen as a retaliatory move in protest against the HP Police action against radical elements following display of flags and posters near Manikaran in Kullu.

Sources said the car-borne youths stopped the public transport vehicle and vandalised it in full public view before fleeing the spot. One of the youths attacked the front windshields of the bus while the other remained seated in the car, whose registration plate was masked with tape.

The passengers were shifted to another bus to continue their journey. The police later took the vehicle in their possession and began an investigation.

A large number of tourists, pilgrims from Punjab travel to HP in large groups on motorcycles, and some are accused of displaying Khalistan flags and engaging in brawl with locals. On March 5, 2023, over 100 miscreants from Punjab reportedly rioted in Manikaran, vandalising around 20 vehicles and creating panic at night. Two individuals were later arrested for the incident.