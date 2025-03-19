DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal roadways bus vandalised by ‘radicals’

Himachal roadways bus vandalised by ‘radicals’

Two masked car-borne persons vandalised a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar here this evening, leaving the passengers in a state of shock. The incident is being seen as a retaliatory move...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:20 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A smashed windshield of the HRTC bus in Kharar.
Advertisement

Two masked car-borne persons vandalised a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar here this evening, leaving the passengers in a state of shock.

The incident is being seen as a retaliatory move in protest against the HP Police action against radical elements following display of flags and posters near Manikaran in Kullu.

Sources said the car-borne youths stopped the public transport vehicle and vandalised it in full public view before fleeing the spot. One of the youths attacked the front windshields of the bus while the other remained seated in the car, whose registration plate was masked with tape.

Advertisement

The passengers were shifted to another bus to continue their journey. The police later took the vehicle in their possession and began an investigation.

A large number of tourists, pilgrims from Punjab travel to HP in large groups on motorcycles, and some are accused of displaying Khalistan flags and engaging in brawl with locals. On March 5, 2023, over 100 miscreants from Punjab reportedly rioted in Manikaran, vandalising around 20 vehicles and creating panic at night. Two individuals were later arrested for the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper