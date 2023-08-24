Himachal tragedy hits tourist footfall, business in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 23

Prevailing weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh has hit tourist footfall as well as business in the city.

Traders said HP natives, who used to frequently visit the city for shopping, were not coming these days. Also, tourists, who would make a stopover here during their journey to hiss destinations in Himachal Pradesh, are also missing. Malls and popular markets of Sectors 19, 22, 17 and others places have witnessed a decline in footfall.

Dip in number of hill-bound tourists 'No tourists from HP are coming here. We used to have a large number of shoppers from HP. Himachal-bound tourists, who would have a stopover in UT, are also missing. So, there is no routine rush in markets this time around.' — PD Vishu, Shopkeepers Association chief

Praveen Duggal Vishu, president, Shopkeepers Association, Sector 22 (Kiran block), said, “No tourists from Himachal Pradesh are coming here these days. We used to have a large number of shoppers in Chandigarh from HP. Himachal-bound tourists from other states, who would have a stopover in Chandigarh and shop here, are also missing. So, there is no routine rush in markets this time around.”

Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Not just from Himachal Pradesh, the number of tourists from Punjab has also dipped due to floods in the state. It has affected our sales.”

Baljinder Singh Bittu, a hotelier, said, “When such tragedies happen in other states, these obviously have an effect on business here as well. Naturally, the number of tourists has fallen. Not many tourists from other states are coming here.”

Damage caused by landslides in the hill state has also impacted business at the vegetable and grain market in Sector 26. Brij Mohan, president, Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, Sector 26, said, “A lot of people from Himachal Pradesh buy groceries from the Sector 26 market, but the sales have dipped these days. Besides, supply of apples and vegetables is also getting delayed. We hope the situation will start improving from next month.”

Heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in the hill state. Seventytwo people said to have been killed in landslides and flash floods.