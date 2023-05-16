Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 15

Himanshi, a student of Government Girl’s School, Barwala (Panchkula), has topped the district in commerce by securing 98.8% marks in the Class XII examination of the Board of School Education, Haryana.

Himanshi, who achieved the feat through self-study, wants to become a successful chartered accountant. Her father works as a supervisor in a private firm, while mother is a homemaker.

Besides the Class XII examination, she had been preparing for the Chartered Accountant (Common Proficiency Test) entrance examination slated next month.

“I want to dedicate this to my parents. I studied five to six hours a day, and revised everything twice a week. My teachers helped me write short notes to understand concepts in a better way,” says Himanshi.

“I am preparing on my own for the CA entrance examination. My friends helped me get some important notes and am working hard to crack the entrance test. I have scored 494 marks, which is perhaps seventh best in the state. I wasn’t looking to top the district, but was sure of scoring good marks. If not CA, I will prepare for the civil services,” she adds.