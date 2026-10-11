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Home / Chandigarh / Himon, Tanishka TT champs

Himon, Tanishka TT champs

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Deepankar Sharda
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A player in action at the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.
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Himon Kumar Mondal of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalbhairav won the U-15 boys’ and girls’ finals, respectively, at the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Stadium Indoor Hall in Sector 3.

Mondal staged an impressive comeback to overcome fellow West Bengal paddler Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 in the boys’ final. Mondal trailed in the opening game 8-11, but bounced back in the second by winning it 14-12. Chattopadhyay won the next 6-11, but Mondal ensured to seal the title win in style by winning the next two 11-7 11-6.

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In the semifinals, Chattopadhyay overcame Tamil Nadu’s JN Sanjey Arwindh 13-11 8-11 11-6 11-4 by recovering from a closely contested opening game to take charge of the match, while Mondal bounced back after losing the opening game and secured a 3-1 victory over Maharashtra’s Prateek Tulsani 4-11 11-4 11-8 11-7.

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Tanishka defeated Aarya Redkar of PSPBA 3-1 to claim the girls’ crown. The Karnataka paddler held her nerve to win a tight opening game before taking the second. Although Aarya fought back to claim the third, Tanishka regained control in the fourth to complete a deserved victory. Tanishka finally managed to lift the trophy by logging a 13-11 11-6 9-11 11-6 win. In semifinals, Tanishka defeated Saranya Kar of West Bengal 11-4 11-9 11-5, while Aarya defeated Haryana’s Avni Dua 11-9 11-9 11-7.

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