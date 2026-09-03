Hipjyoti scores two goals in Sec 37 school victory

Hipjyoti scored two goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the boys’ U-19 inter-school football tournament. Represented by Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) lads, the winning team posted a 4-1 win over St John’s School, Sector 26.

The Sector 37 team started off well with Vansh scoring the opening goal in the 4th minute. Sohel doubled the lead in the 20th minute. However, the Sector 26 team retaliated with Arayaveer making it 1-2 in the 26th minute. In the second half, Hipjyoti (48th, 50th) netted two goals as the Sector 37 team lifted the title.

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Meanwhile, the girls’ U-19 kho kho team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, won the gold medal, while the boy’s U-17 team claimed the second position. The wushu team won three bronze medals in the U-17 category and one silver and one bronze medal in the U-19 category.

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In the semifinals of boys’ U-17 baseball tournament, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, outclassed Ryan International School 5-3, while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, defeated St Anne’s 3-1. In the boys’ U-19 event, DAV School posted a 10-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, while Ryan International posted a 7-4 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37. The Sector 10 government school defeated Sector 33 school 9-1.

Sacred Heart win tennis gold

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Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the girls’ U-19 inter-school tennis meet by defeating Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. In the final round, Mokshika defeated Aanya 8-5 and Vanshika recorded an 8-3 win over lra to help the side win the championship. Anshika of KBDAV defeated Tanvl 8-5, but Mannat levelled the score for the Sector 9 team by defeating Avani 8-0. In the doubles’ final, Pragya and Mannat defeated Anshika and Avani 8 -1.

In the boys’ U-19 final, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, won the gold medal by defeating DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. Armaan defeated Mohit 8-3, and Daksh defeated Nitin 2-0. In the doubles’ final, Gaurish and Daksh defeated Sangram and Vikrant 8-3.

In the girls’ U-14 inter-school chess final, PM Shri Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, won the gold medal by defeating Government Model High School, Sector 50.

In the U-17 category, Government Model High School, Sector 42, defeated Government Model High School, Sector 25, to claim the top podium position. St John’s High School won the boys’ U-19 event by defeating Ryan International School by one point.