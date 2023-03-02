Hisar man nabbed for duping Ambala firm

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 1

The Panchkula police have arrested a person for duping an Ambala firm of around Rs 7.5 lakh (US and Australian currency) on the pretext of sending his three clients abroad. The suspect has been identified as Krishan Kumar, a resident of Barwala village in Hisar district.

The police said Balraj Dhiman, a resident of Prem Nagar, Ambala, in his complaint to the police on February 26, stated that he opened a firm in the name of Golden Overseas in Vikas Vihar, Ambala. Dhiman said he came in contact with Gursharan, alias Mohit, through Facebook. He told him that if any person needed tickets and work permit at cheaper rates, he/she could contact him.

The complainant said he contacted Gursharan as he wanted to send three boys to Australia. He told him that it would cost Rs 18 lakh per person and demanded $6,000 and 1,000 Australian dollars from him. After arranging the money, Dhiman sent two of his companions - Shakti and Sharat - to give money and three passports to Gursharan on February 10.

He said his companions were asked to reach Sector 11 in Panchkula. The suspect also reached there in a car. While going towards Sector 21, he took the passports and the money from the duo. He later asked them to get down from the car and threatened them before fleeing the spot. He said he tried to contact Gursharan, but his mobile phone was switched off.

A case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B of the IPC against the suspect. The police have so far arrested three suspects, including Krishan Kumar, in the case and recovered a total of 5,000 dollars from them. The suspect was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.