'Historic win for consumers': Chandigarh woman after Rs 1 crore relief against PNB in locker case
Chandigarh District Dispute Redressal Commission has directed Punjab National Bank to pay the relief amount to Sector 9 resident for the loss of her jewellery kept in a locker
Calling it a “historic win for consumers,” 63-year-old Bela Prasad, a resident of Sector 9-B, Chandigarh, reacted to the order of the Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing Punjab National Bank (PNB) to pay Rs 1 crore for the loss of jewellery from her locker, along with Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.
Speaking to The Tribune, Bela Prasad and her husband Pradeep Prasad said such decisions would make consumers more aware of their rights.
Related news: Chandigarh woman loses jewellery from locker, Punjab National Bank told to pay Rs 1 crore
Bela Prasad said her faith in the banking system was shaken when bank officials informed her that her locker had been broken open and allotted to another person without her consent.
She alleged that bank officials refused to listen to her concerns. She approached various authorities, including the Banking Ombudsman, the Reserve Bank of India, the Department of Public Grievances, and even the Prime Minister’s Office, but her complaints were closed without any relief.
She said that on January 13, 2021, she received an SMS from the bank asking her to visit the branch. When she visited the bank on January 19, 2021, two packets were shown to her which did not belong to her, and she immediately lodged a written protest.
She added that people have faith in the banking system, but such incidents damage the reputation of the entire system.