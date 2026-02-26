DT
Home / Chandigarh / Hit-and-run in Alipur: Car driver held within 24 hours

Hit-and-run in Alipur: Car driver held within 24 hours

The accused is a resident of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:14 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. File photo
The Panchkula Police have arrested a car driver within 24 hours in connection with a fatal road accident in the Chandimandir area.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 24 when Jeet Ram, a resident of Toka village, was travelling on his motorcycle from Toka towards Alipur. As he was crossing the road near the Alipur Industrial Area, a speeding Hyundai Santro car, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, hit his bike leading to fatal injuries on his head.

After the collision, the car driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled. With the assistance of local residents, the injured man was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panchkula Srishti Gupta said a case was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The vehicles involved in the accident were taken into police custody and an investigation launched into the incident.

Acting swiftly, the Ramgarh police outpost team arrested the accused driver, identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh, on February 25, a day after the accident.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted on February 25, following which the body was handed over to his family. The police said further legal formalities in the case were under way.

