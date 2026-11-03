Hit-and-run incidents claim 2 lives in Kharar, Dera Bassi

Two women lost their lives in separate incidents of hit-and-run in the district, the police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a woman from Mandi was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV while crossing the Chandigarh-Kharar National Highway (NH). The victim was identified as Reeta Devi.

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According to a complaint lodged by her son, Saurav, she was visiting a relative in Kharar. On November 1, she was crossing the highway near the Desumajra bus stand when a speeding SUV hit her. She fell and sustained serious injuries. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified driver on November 1.

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In the second incident, a 49-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died on the spot, while her husband escaped unhurt after their vehicle was hit by a truck on Barwala Road around 8.45 pm on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Renu Khuswaha, a resident of Balaji Nagar, Dera Bassi. She was riding pillion with her husband when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle. The impact threw the couple off the vehicle, with Renu falling on one side of the road and her husband on the other. The truck’s wheel ran over Renu, killing her on the spot.

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The truck driver fled the scene, but people chased him and caught him near the meat market before handing him over to the police.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the road. The police took custody of the body and restored traffic movement. ASI Amarjeet Singh, who reached the spot, said legal proceedings had been initiated. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.