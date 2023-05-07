Hit by bike, cyclist dies

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

A cyclist died after being hit by a bike near Kahanpur village.

The son of victim Jaswinder Singh of Jiwan Singh Wala village told the police that his father was returning to the village when a speeding bike hit his bicycle and he fell on the road, sustaining injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors referred him to a government hospital in Chandigarh. He died during treatment. A case has been registered.