Hit by bike, cyclist dies

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6
A cyclist died after being hit by a bike near Kahanpur village.
The son of victim Jaswinder Singh of Jiwan Singh Wala village told the police that his father was returning to the village when a speeding bike hit his bicycle and he fell on the road, sustaining injuries.
He was taken to a hospital where doctors referred him to a government hospital in Chandigarh. He died during treatment. A case has been registered.
