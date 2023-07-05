Hit by car, biker dies in Mohali

Mohali, July 4
A senior citizen died after his bike was hit by a speeding car near the Sector 88-89 light point. Complainant Harjit Singh, son of victim Malkiat Singh, a resident of Kharar, stated that he and his father were on their to Sector 85 from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, when a speeding car his hit his father’s bike. The victim fell on the ground and suffered injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital in Phase 4, where he died during treatment. Harjit noted down the registration number of the car and provided it to the police. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.
