Hit by earthmover, cyclist loses life in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, February 12
A 23-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding earthmover near Naraingarh Jhungian village on the Aerocity Road.
The victim has been identified as Gokaran, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case against the driver and initiated a search for him.
Gokaran, a resident of Jagatpura village, was going for work on a bicycle at 8.30 am when the speeding earthmover hit him from behind, killing him on the spot. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the driver sped away after the accident.
