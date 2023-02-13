Hit by earthmover, cyclist loses life in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 12

A 23-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding earthmover near Naraingarh Jhungian village on the Aerocity Road.

The victim has been identified as Gokaran, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case against the driver and initiated a search for him.

Gokaran, a resident of Jagatpura village, was going for work on a bicycle at 8.30 am when the speeding earthmover hit him from behind, killing him on the spot. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the driver sped away after the accident.