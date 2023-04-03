Hit by reversing SUV, cyclist dies in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

A 72-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a SUV at a zebra crossing on the road dividing Sector 68-69 intersection here. The cyclist has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Zirakpur. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV was going towards Phase 9. The driver stopped it suddenly in the middle of the road and reversed in a bid to go towards Sector 69. While reversing, it hit the cyclist coming from behind. There were three-four occupants in the vehicle who reportedly took the cyclist to a nearby hospital. Later, two occupants and the vehicle reportedly went missing from the spot. After getting information, the police reached the spot.

The police said the vehicle with Haryana registration number would be seized. They were investigating the matter.

“Residents have been demanding a traffic light at the spot for the past some years. It is an accident-prone spot with heavy traffic and schools nearby,” said Balwinder Kumbhra, a local resident.

