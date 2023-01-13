Hit by Supreme Court order, many skip slot booked for property registration in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

After the Supreme Court verdict, many applicants have failed to turn up for the submission of applications for registration of properties at the office of the Sub-Registrar here.

To strike a balance between sustainable development and environmental protection, the Supreme Court on Tuesday prohibited fragmentation/division/ bifurcation/apartmentalisation of a residential unit in Phase-I (Sector 1-30) of Chandigarh. To preserve the heritage status of Corbusian Chandigarh, the SC directed the UT Administration that no memorandum of understanding (MoU) or agreement or settlement amongst co-owners of a residential unit shall be registered, nor shall it be enforceable in law for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit into floor-wise apartments,

An official said in the past two days, 21 slots went vacant as after booking the slots, people did not turn up for submission of applications.

He said 53 slots were booked today, but only on 40 applicants submitted their documents. Similarly, all 60 slots were booked for yesterday, but eight applicants did not turn up for submission of their applications, he added.

The official said after the number of daily appointment slots were increased from 50 to 60 to cut short the delays at the Sub-Registrar’s office for the submission of applications for registration of deeds, many slots are going waste daily as many applicants are not utilising their booked slots.

To avoid the wastage of slots, an option for rescheduling has also been provided on the website and an applicant can reschedule the slot up to two days before the appointed dates.

In case, the applicant neither changes the slot nor appears on the appointed day, then such applicant will not be allotted a fresh slot for next seven days as a penalty.

