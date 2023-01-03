Hit by speeding truck, man killed in Ambala

Ambala, January 2
A man was killed after being hit and dragged by a speeding truck near Sherpur village under the jurisdiction of the Mullana police station here today. The deceased has been identified as Karamchand, a resident of Yamunanagar.
In his complaint to the police, Brijnath, a resident of Yamunanagar, stated that he, along with his cousin Karamchand, came to Ambala for some work.
“We were standing on the roadside when a speeding truck hit and dragged Karamchand to some distance. When we raised the alarm, the truck driver stopped his vehicle. He, however, managed to flee from the spot. Karamchand died on the spot.
A case was registered against the unidentified truck driver at the Mullana police station.
