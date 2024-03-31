Hit by truck, scooterist dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman scooterist died in a road accident that took place near the Shahpur light point on March 26. In a complaint to the police, Sector 38 (West) resident Raja Hasija alleged that Maloya resident Ravi Mohd, 29, who was driving a truck, hit the victim’s scooty. The woman was injured and admitted to the PGI where she passed away. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Investors’ awareness programme

Chandigarh: The Citizen Awareness Group (CAG) in association with the SEBI and the CDSL organised an investors’ awareness programme. Surinder Verma, chairman, CAG, gave an insight into creating wealth from stock markets. — TNS

Man injured in road accident

Chandigarh: Sector 56 resident Raja Ram alleged that an unidentified car driver hit his scooty near Raju Prince Service Station in Sector 38 here. The complainant sustained injuries in the mishap and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Youth held on theft charge

Chandigarh: A resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 was arrested in a theft case. Complainant Raju of Mohali stated that the suspect, Parveen Kumar, 20, was caught red-handed while stealing boxes of apples from the Sector 26 grain market on March 29. A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station and the suspect was taken into custody. TNS

Dadu Majra boy assaulted

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old boy of Dadu Majra Colony alleged that Gagan, Nikhil, Kaptan, alias Rahul, Jadu, Gautam, Akash, Ravi, alias Totu, and Arun beat him up and threatened him in front of his house on March 27. The complainant sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station.

