Hit-&-run victim succumbs

Hit-&-run victim succumbs

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A resident of Kharar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, who was hit by a vehicle near the Panchtara market in Kharar on June 10, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Gupta, who was employed with a private, was returning home from work that day. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali where he died. The police have registered a case. TNS

2 arrested with 100-gm heroin

Mohali: The police have arrested two youths, Dhiraj Kumar, alias Sunny; and Vikram Kumar, alias Vicky, and recovered 100-gm heroin from them near the Morinda road on Tuesday. The police have impounded the vehicle in which the duo was travelling. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Man stabbed, robbed of bag

Chandigarh: Burail resident Amarjeet Pandey reported that two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a bag containing Rs 500, an Aadhaar card and a driving licence after stabbing him near the road dividing Sectors 32 and 33 here on Tuesday. A case under Sections 397 and 397 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

2 arrested for impersonation

Chandigarh: The police arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating during the departmental patwari promotion examination of Haryana at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, on Tuesday. Harish Kumar, Sector Supervisor, Examination Centre, Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh, reported that Mani Majra resident Kasim Ahemad (25) and Fatehabad resident Naseeb were caught while impersonating as candidates Surinder (33) of Jhajjar and Azad Singh (35) of Hisar and appearing in departmental patwari promotion examination conducted by Haryana. A case has been registered. TNS

Drinking in public: 2 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested Dhanas resident Dalip Kumar while consuming liquor at a public place and creating nuisance near Fish Market, Dhanas, here, on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. He was later released on bail. The police arrested Saketri resident Johnny while consuming liquor at a public place and creating nuisance near the Motor Market, Mani Majra, on Tuesday. A case under Sections 68-1(B) of the Punjab Police Act 2007 & Section 510 of the IPC has been registered. He was also released on bail. TNS

Man caught gambling

Chandigarh: The police arrested Killa Mani Majra resident Surender Kumar, alias Banti (42), while playing satta near the Motor Market, Mani Majra, on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 7,237 was recovered from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. Later he was bailed out. TNS

Youth held with 5.10-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ram Darbar resident Puran, alias Plachin (21), while possessing 5.10 gms of heroin near Ram Darbar, on Tuesday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

3 POs land in police net

Chandigarh: The police arrested three proclaimed offenders - Sandeep Kumar Gupta of Palsora, Jagbir of Sector 52 and Sector 37 resident Ravi - in separate cases. Jagbir was absconding in a four-year-old case of misconduct in public by a drunken person. TNS

PU profs get global project

Chandigarh: Under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Prof Upinder Sawhney and Dr Amrita Shergill of the Department of Economics at Panjab University, in collaboration with Prof Svend Jensen of Copenhagen Business School, Denmark, and Prof Hans Fehr of University of Wurzburg, Germany, have been awarded the project on a contemporary issue facing the global economy - Macroeconomic Effects of Ageing in India: Lessons from European Union. The foreign collaborators will be visiting Panjab University for workshops, seminars and teaching. This will facilitate research students from the department to work with them here and in their institutions abroad.

