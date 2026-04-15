icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma to launch cricket academy in Dera Bassi

‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma to launch cricket academy in Dera Bassi

It will be a first-of-its-kind commercial-professional facility in the region

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:37 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rohit Sharma mentors youngsters during a camp at Dikshant International School, Dera Bassi. File
Advertisement

Former captain of Indian team Rohit Sharma, who is currently opener of Indian ODI squad, has announced to open a cricket academy at a school in Dera Bassi.

Advertisement

The academy, ‘CricKingdom’, will be inaugurated at Dikshant International School, Dera Bassi, on April 18 by Rohit’s younger brother Vishal Sharma as the cricketer is travelling for the Indian Premier League matches.

Advertisement

It will be a first-of-its-kind commercial-professional facility in the region where players of different age groups will be trained.

Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia had started an academy in the city — at DAV College, Sector 10. Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, trains young and professional cricketers at the college. Mongia also launched a similar venture in Mohali district. Former Indian cricketer Ratinder Sodhi also trains kids at Togan (Mullanpur)-based academy, which was inaugurated by Harbhajan Singh in 2018.

“In a landmark development for sports in the state, we announce the launch of a world-class cricket academy in collaboration with CricKingdom under the mentorship and cricketing vision of Rohit Sharma,” said Mitul Dikshit, chairman, Dikshant Group of Schools. He added, “Rohit would visit the academy from time to time. The academy will offer professional coaching, advanced training methodologies and technology-driven performance analysis, ensuring the holistic development of young cricketers.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts