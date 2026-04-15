‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma to launch cricket academy in Dera Bassi

Former captain of Indian team Rohit Sharma, who is currently opener of Indian ODI squad, has announced to open a cricket academy at a school in Dera Bassi.

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The academy, ‘CricKingdom’, will be inaugurated at Dikshant International School, Dera Bassi, on April 18 by Rohit’s younger brother Vishal Sharma as the cricketer is travelling for the Indian Premier League matches.

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It will be a first-of-its-kind commercial-professional facility in the region where players of different age groups will be trained.

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Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia had started an academy in the city — at DAV College, Sector 10. Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, trains young and professional cricketers at the college. Mongia also launched a similar venture in Mohali district. Former Indian cricketer Ratinder Sodhi also trains kids at Togan (Mullanpur)-based academy, which was inaugurated by Harbhajan Singh in 2018.

“In a landmark development for sports in the state, we announce the launch of a world-class cricket academy in collaboration with CricKingdom under the mentorship and cricketing vision of Rohit Sharma,” said Mitul Dikshit, chairman, Dikshant Group of Schools. He added, “Rohit would visit the academy from time to time. The academy will offer professional coaching, advanced training methodologies and technology-driven performance analysis, ensuring the holistic development of young cricketers.”