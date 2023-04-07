Hoardings put up in Rahul’s support

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana has put up a hoarding at the entrance to Kishangarh village with message “Humara Kishangarh, Rahul Gandhi ka ghar”.

Several hoardings were also put up in Sector 40, Mani Majra, Dhanas, Daria, Kaimbwala, Kansal and Sector 15.

Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official residence after his membership of the Lok Sabha was terminated. The Congress started a campaign on this issue.

Lubana said, “The house of every Congress worker in the country belongs to Rahul Gandhi. Whatever the government may do, the Congress leader cannot be intimidated. Every worker is standing firmly to protect democracy.”

This campaign is to symbolically dedicate their homes to former party chief Rahul Gandhi.