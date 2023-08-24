Hockey Championship: Mishab, Gurjit star in Rock Rovers' victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Rock Rovers Hockey Club ousted Chandigarh Hockey Academy (blue) in the opening match of the Chandigarh State Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships being held at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Rock Rovers Hockey Club logged a one-sided 7-0 win over their rivals as Mishab Khan and Gurjit scored three goals each. Khan pulled off the first goal in the 6th minute, while Sharandeep doubled the lead in the 10th minute. Thereafter, Gurjit extended the lead to 3-0 by posting the ball over the goal line in the 18th minute, followed by another goal in the 33rd minute by converting a penalty corner. In the 48th minute, Gurjit scored his third goal to make it 5-0. Khan posted two field goals-in the 52nd minute and 56th minute to seal 7-0 win for the side.

In the second match, Panjab University Hockey Club recorded an identical 7-0 win over Wanderers Club.

Chandigarh Hockey Academy (red) faced a tough competition from Government Model High School, Sector 42, lads before logging a 3-2 win.

In the women’s event, Chandigarh Hockey Academy team logged an easy 3-0 win over Panjab University Hockey Club. Tamanna scored a hat-trick to seal the team’s first win of the tournament. Rock Rovers Hockey Club posted a 3-1 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35.

#Hockey