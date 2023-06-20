Hockey Chandigarh beat Punjab, enter semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Hockey Chandigarh lads entered the semi-finals of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

After a see-saw battle, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Punjab (3-2) in tie-break finish quarterfinal. The match ended (1-1) in the stipulated 70 minutes.

It was Chandigarh lads who drew the first blood as Paramvir Singh sounded the wooden plank in the 14th minute. However, Punjab’s Sukhwinder Singh put the scores at par in the 30th minute. During the shoot-out, Raman, Harpanthpreet Singh and Ajaypal Singh scored for Hockey Chandigarh, while Bikramjit Singh stood tall to lead his team to a hard-fought victory.

In another quarterfinal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra (9-2). Ali Ahmad (5th, 44th) and Zameer Mohammad (16th, 42nd) got Hockey Madhya Pradesh off to a good start. Mohammad Zaid Khan (15th), Mohit Karma (23rd), Mohamed Konain Dad (34th), Rahul Pal (47th) and Arman Khan (51st) also scored one goal each to secure a much-needed victory over Hockey Maharashtra. In response, Hockey Maharashtra’s Jay Kale (49th) and Ajay Naidu (58th) scored one goal each.

In league matches, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand (10-3). Shubham (24th, 28th, 59th) started the goal count for Hockey Haryana. Roshan (43rd, 53rd) scored a brace, whereas Yogesh Singh (5th), Toshant (15th), Prikshit Panchal (19th), Agyapal (38th) and Captain Rohit (58th) scored one goal each. In reply, Deepak Singh Fartyal (8th), Mahendra Singh Bisht (35th) and Rupesh (45th) scored one goal each for Hockey Uttarakhand.

Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey (3-2). Akash Soreng (6th), captain Rosan Kujur (17th) and Deepak Minz (22nd) scored one goal each for the hosts. In reply, Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (39th) and Khangembam Somikant Singh (44th) scored one goal each for Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir defeated Hockey Gujarat (7-1). Captain Saksham Sharma (20th, 41st, 45th, 50th) led the team from the front and stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring four goals for his side. Manmeet Singh (46th), Karandeep Singh (55th) and Rajveer Singh (60th) also scored one goal each for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat. In reply, Devang Thakor (30th) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Gujarat.

The match between Hockey Rajasthan and Tripura Hockey was officially forfeited (5-0) in favour of Tripura Hockey.

On Sunday, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey (11-3). Paramvir Singh (14th, 32nd, 52nd), Amritpal Singh (12th, 56th), Surinder Singh (24th, 34th), Sumit (15th), Deepak Kumar (31st), captain Raman (40th) and Inderpal Singh (55th) were scorers for Hockey Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Sonu Nishad (1st), Captain Tarun Yadav (43rd) and Karan Lakra (59th) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey.