Hockey Chandigarh eves log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand (2-0) in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Shivani Kumari netted the opening goal in the 1st minute of the match, while the second goal was scored by Suman in the 44th minute to help the team walk away with three points.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh (5-0). Harleen Kaur (28th), Sukhveer Kaur (34th), captain Pawanpreet Kaur (36th), Priyanka Dogra (48th) and Namneet Kaur (60th) were the goal scorers for Hockey Punjab.

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Kerala Hockey (8-1). Captain Himanshi Gawande (5th) opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra, followed by goals from Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (18th, 33rd, 56th), Sanika Chandrakani Mane (27th), Aishwarya Dubey (28th), Khushi (36th) and Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37th). The only goal for Kerala Hockey was scored by captain Prasanna S (38th).

Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir by 6-1. Diksha (4th), Kajal (9th, 24th, 28th), Baby Sree (21st), and P Karthiga (33rd) scored goals for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Haiqa Banday (42nd) scored the lone goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.