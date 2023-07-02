 Hockey Chandigarh eves log win : The Tribune India

Hockey Chandigarh eves log win

Hockey Chandigarh eves log win

Players vie for the ball during a hockey match.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand (2-0) in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Shivani Kumari netted the opening goal in the 1st minute of the match, while the second goal was scored by Suman in the 44th minute to help the team walk away with three points.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh (5-0). Harleen Kaur (28th), Sukhveer Kaur (34th), captain Pawanpreet Kaur (36th), Priyanka Dogra (48th) and Namneet Kaur (60th) were the goal scorers for Hockey Punjab.

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Kerala Hockey (8-1). Captain Himanshi Gawande (5th) opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra, followed by goals from Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (18th, 33rd, 56th), Sanika Chandrakani Mane (27th), Aishwarya Dubey (28th), Khushi (36th) and Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37th). The only goal for Kerala Hockey was scored by captain Prasanna S (38th).

Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir by 6-1. Diksha (4th), Kajal (9th, 24th, 28th), Baby Sree (21st), and P Karthiga (33rd) scored goals for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Haiqa Banday (42nd) scored the lone goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

4
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

5
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

6
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

10
World

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held