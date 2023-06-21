Hockey Chandigarh face Haryana in semis today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Hockey Chandigarh will face Hockey Haryana in the first semifinal of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 tomorrow at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The Chandigarh lads faced Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Hockey in Pool B, and defeated both teams to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. In a tough quarterfinal, the local side overpowered Hockey Punjab 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance to the semis.

“I feel our team is very skilled and fit. There is exceptional coordination among all the players which has helped us beat every team in our path. We will use this rest day to analyse our opponent’s strengths and weaknesses to devise strategies that will give us the best chance to win,” said Hockey Chandigarh Coach Gurminder Singh.

Hockey Haryana also put on a good show in Pool C by defeating Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Himachal to finish the Pool stage unbeaten. In the quarterfinal, they faced Hockey Jharkhand and won in a penalty shootout 3-2.

“Our boys have a fantastic team spirit. Their maturity and determination at this age are admirable, and it is due to these qualities that we have progressed so far. The game against Hockey Chandigarh will be difficult, but I am confident of a good show in the semis,” said Coach Bharat Singh.

Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh topped Pool A after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Kerala Hockey during the group stage of the tournament, and in the process earning a spot in the tournament’s knockout round. Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 9-2 in their quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals.

“It has been a difficult journey so far, especially since Uttar Pradesh Hockey was in our pool, but all credit to the boys who kept their patience and stuck to the principles that we taught and beat the defending champions,” said coach Mangal Vaid.

Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Karnataka by 4-2 in the quarterfinal to advance to the semis.