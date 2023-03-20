Hockey Chandigarh lads win opening tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Hockey Chandigarh thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand (8-0) in the junior men’s category on the opening day of the inaugural Hockey India Junior Men and Junior Women North Zone Championships - 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Captain Pankaj Sharma (15th) scored the opening goal, while Gurpreet Singh (17th, 36th), Sukhmanpreet Singh (19th), Gurjeet Singh (28th, 39th), Damandeep Singh (52nd) and Rishav (58th) scored more goals for Hockey Chandigarh. In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Himachal (5-0).

In the junior women’s category, Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Chandigarh (12-1). Sweena Rani (9th, 17th), Sukhjeet Kaur (14th), Lakhvir Kaur (16th, 38th), Pawanpreet Kaur (26th, 33rd, 37th, 38th, 59th), Daljeet Kaur (41st, 52nd) and Ravneet Kaur (54th) scored for Hockey Punjab, while Tamanna (49th) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand (12-0) in the second match. Ravina (7th), Saavi (14th), Pooja (19th, 47th, 60th), Bhavya (22nd), Shashi Khasa (32nd), Ritika (41st, 57th), Khushi (44th), Ritika Mann (58th) and captain Bhateri (59th) scored for Hockey Haryana.

In the third encounter of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey (6-0).

In other zones, Hockey Karnataka defeated Telangana Hockey (25-0), Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey (10-0) and Kerala Hockey registered a (1-0) win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. In the east zone, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Bengal (18-0) and Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Bihar (11-0).