Hockey Chandigarh make it to final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Hockey Chandigarh logged a (3-1) win over Hockey Haryana to enter the final of the Junior Men Hockey National in Odisha. This is for the third consecutive time that the city team has reached the final of the championship.

Surinder Singh remained the star of the city team as he scored two goals. He drew the first blood in the 6th minute of the game, while Deepak doubled the lead in the 12th minute. After defending two goals successfully, Surinder netted his second goal in the 59th minute to give the side an unassailable lead of three goals.

Meanwhile, Haryana lads pulled off a line consoling goal in the 60th through the stick of striker Roshan.