Hockey Chandigarh president honoured

Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra was conferred the Award of Excellence for his contribution to sports by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Saini appreciated Gilhotra’s contribution to sports and encouraged him to take on leadership roles in other organisations as well.

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“Chandigarh has a long-standing association with hockey, with players from the city showcasing their talent in various competitions. In this context, sports organisations play a vital role in popularising hockey among younger generations,” said Gilhotra.