Hockey Chandigarh record 28-1 victory against Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Gurpreet Singh netted six goals as Hockey Chandigarh lads recorded a stunning 28-1 win over Hockey Gujarat in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Gurpreet Singh sounded the wooden plank in the 3rd minute and later on five different occasions (19th, 29th, 38th, 48th, 51st) to remain the star performer for the local team.

Komalpreet Singh (4th, 31st, 53rd), Sukhmanpreet Singh (11th, 52nd, 58th) and Gurjeet Singh (12th, 53rd, 54th) scored three goals each for their side. Captain Damandeep Singh (2nd, 40th) opened the account for his side and scored two goals along with Prabhjot Singh Saini (16th, 32nd), Misbah Khan (18th, 23rd) and Fateh Singh (42nd, 46th). Pankaj Sharma (7th), Sukhpreet Singh (8th), Prince Singh (14th), Maninderpal Singh (17th) and Sunny (36th) also scored one goal each and took the game further away from Hockey Gujarat. Nikunj Salvi (22nd) scored the lone goal for Hockey Gujarat.

Earlier, Hockey Punjab defeated Assam Hockey (8-1). Harshdeep Singh (29th, 50th, 52nd) was the star for Hockey Punjab as he netted a hat-trick. Sukhmanpreet Singh (9th), Ajaypal Singh (32nd), Rohan Bhushan (44th), captain Prabhjot Singh (47th) and Kushal Sharma (50th) also scored one goal each to help Hockey Punjab register a second consecutive victory in the tournament. Amit Dayal (3rd) netted the lone goal for Assam Hockey.

The second match of the day was a thrilling affair as Delhi Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey (54-0). Afridi (5th, 7th, 18th, 19th, 21th, 23th, 28th, 33rd, 34th, 37th, 43rd, 46th, 50th, 53rd) scored blistering 14 goals and proved to be the most valuable player for his side. Anil Kumar (2nd, 9th, 19th, 48th, 49th, 49th, 51th, 52nd, 53rd, 57th) scored 10 goals, whereas Ibrahim Haroon (5th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 28th, 30th, 50th, 54th, 55th) scored 9 goals to help Delhi Hockey maintain their lead. Yuvraj Singh (13th, 15th, 31th, 48th) and Ankit Kumar (42th, 42th, 59th, 59th) scored four goals, while Mohammed Aamir Choudhary (2nd, 2nd, 10th) and Mayank Dhingra (40th, 44th, 60th) scored a hat-trick each. Eklavya (14th, 33rd), Naman Sharma (17th, 20th) and captain Harsh Phalswal (22th, 53rd) scored a brace each and Aryan (26th) also scored one goal to get their name on the score sheet for Delhi Hockey.