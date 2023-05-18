Hockey Chandigarh’s first match tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Hockey Chandigarh will battle it out with Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Rajasthan in the league stage of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship in Rourkela (Odisha) from tomorrow.

The local side will play their first match against Hockey Rajasthan on May 19. The matches will be played at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The 11-day tournament will feature 28 teams. The final is scheduled for May 28.

The participating teams have been divided into eight pools and Chandigarh team has been kept in Pool H. Teams in Pool A are Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey. Pool B consists of three teams - Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Himachal. In Pool C, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Maharashtra will compete with each other while Pool D consists of Hockey Haryana, Goans Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey.